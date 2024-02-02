MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

