Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $243.67 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $244.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.89.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

