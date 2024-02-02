Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $70,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

