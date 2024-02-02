Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $512.23.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
