Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $461.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.72 and a 200-day moving average of $407.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $462.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,630 shares of company stock valued at $104,951,894. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

