Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Match Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
