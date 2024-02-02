Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mattel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.