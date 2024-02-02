MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,748.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,626.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,412.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

