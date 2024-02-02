Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

