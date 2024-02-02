Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $51.46

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.46, but opened at $48.82. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 37,218 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $500.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

