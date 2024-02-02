Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-$0.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.680 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.