Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-$0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.