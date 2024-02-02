Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 873,875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,839,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

