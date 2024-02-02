Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,517 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

