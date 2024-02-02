Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,241 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

