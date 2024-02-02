Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,609 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

