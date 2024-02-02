Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,544 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CMS opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

