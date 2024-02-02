Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,909 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.4 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

