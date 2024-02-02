Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,474,000 after buying an additional 67,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,132,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

