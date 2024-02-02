Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

