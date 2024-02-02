Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

SUI stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

