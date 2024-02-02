Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,914 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 3.4 %

TSN stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

