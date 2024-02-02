Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after acquiring an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

