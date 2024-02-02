Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after buying an additional 379,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

