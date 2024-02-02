Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,940 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of EQT worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE EQT opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

