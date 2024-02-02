Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 46,305 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $453,125. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

