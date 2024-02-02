Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 62,920 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

