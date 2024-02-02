Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Boston Properties worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $65.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

