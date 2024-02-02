Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

