Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah Acquires 940 Shares

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,139.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,427.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

