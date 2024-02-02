Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

