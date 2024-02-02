Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down to $66.78

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.78, but opened at $60.20. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 456,711 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after buying an additional 596,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

