monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in monday.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 399,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $211.12 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $219.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.72.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

