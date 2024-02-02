Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

