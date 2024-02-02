Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Raja Akram Sells 4,500 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raja Akram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

