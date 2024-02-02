Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $38.84 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

