MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

Shares of MSCI opened at $604.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

