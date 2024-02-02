Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.99.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

