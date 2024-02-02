Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

