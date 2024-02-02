Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $210,566.15 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,618.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $85,773.33.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

