Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.44. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 396,749 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

Recommended Stories

