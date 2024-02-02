Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $17.01. Navient shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 423,132 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

