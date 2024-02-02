Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $220.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.