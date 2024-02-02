NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Insider Martha Morrell Sells 1,923 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martha Morrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Martha Morrell sold 827 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $12,429.81.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Martha Morrell sold 102 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,020.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $27,682.20.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPCE

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.