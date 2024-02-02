Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Thomas (Tom) Duthy Acquires 340,000 Shares

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Duthy acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,940.00 ($20,490.07).

Neurotech International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Neurotech International Company Profile

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. The company is focused on development and commercializing Mente platform, a platform technology to monitor and play role in home-based therapies.

