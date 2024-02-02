New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 33426874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

