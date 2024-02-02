Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

NXT stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nextracker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nextracker by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nextracker by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,686,000 after buying an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

