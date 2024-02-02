Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 572 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $405.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

