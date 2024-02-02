Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 562 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $33.79 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

