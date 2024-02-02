Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.58. Nomura shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,723,171 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on NMR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 167.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

